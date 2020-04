April 16 (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck Myanmar-India border region on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake’s epicentre was 35 km south east of Myanmar and 168 km south east of Aizawl in India, and was 10 km below the earth’s surface, EMSC said. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)