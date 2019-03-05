UN Myanmar expert wants tighter checks by Facebook and investors

GENEVA, March 5 (Reuters) - Facebook, Twitter and foreign investors need to do more to ensure they support human rights in Myanmar, the U.N. Special Rapporteur Yanghee Lee said in a report published on Tuesday.

“Public institutions linked to the military, its supporters, extremist religious groups, and members of the government continue to proliferate hate speech and misinformation on Facebook,” Lee wrote in the report, which also examined the role of military-run conglomerates in Myanmar’s mining sector. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Kevin Liffey)