THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-Rohingya crisis: a deadly crossing

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Four Rohingya Muslims died this week when a small fishing boat carrying dozens of refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar capsized in stormy weather near the coast of neighbouring Bangladesh.

The four, including two boys, became the most recent casualties in a precarious sea and river crossing made by thousands of Rohingya since the violence began in late August.

A Reuters graphic takes a closer look at the overloaded wooden boats making the journey of up to five hours from Myanmar’s coast to ports in southern Bangladesh.

See the graphic here: tmsnrt.rs/2z8VYPw

Nearly 200 people have died, and more remain missing, after their boats capsized on the Naf River and in the Bay of Bengal, data from the Bangladesh police and the International Organization of Migration shows.

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled by land and water to Bangladesh since the military in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar launched a counter-insurgency operation after Rohingya militants attacked security posts on Aug. 25.