Britain, EU seek special session of UN rights forum on Myanmar crisis

GENEVA (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union said on Monday they were requesting that a special session of the U.N. Human Rights Council be held to address the crisis in Myanmar, where the military seized power a week ago.

Myanmar police on Monday warned protesters to disperse or face force shortly after state television signalled impending action to stifle mass demonstrations against a military coup and the arrest of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

, Britain's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, told an organisational meeting of the rights forum that it was making the request with the European Union and that it had the support of a further 19 Council members.

The dentention of elected politicians and civilians by the military “has grave implications for human rights in the country,” he said.

Braithwaite, noting that Thomas Andrews, the U.N. investigator on human rights in Myanmar has called for convening a special session to show Myanmar citizens “they are not alone in their hour of danger and need.”

“Above all, we must respond urgently to the plight of the people in Myanmar and the rapidly deteriorating human rights situation there,” he said.