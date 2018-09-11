Australia's Myer clocks first ever annual loss since listing

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest department store chain Myer Holdings Ltd on Wednesday posted its first ever annual loss since listing as it failed to win back customers amid heavy online competition.

The 118-year old retailer said net loss for the year ending July 28 came in at A$486 million ($345.84 million), compared with a profit of A$11.9 million last year.

Total sales for the year fell 3.2 percent to A$3.1 billion, the company said.