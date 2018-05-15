FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 11:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Myer reports fall in Q3 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest department store chain, Myer Holdings Ltd, posted a 2.7 percent drop in third-quarter sales on Wednesday, hit by an unseasonably warm start to winter.

The firm added that the weather could impact fourth-quarter profit.

Sales were A$635.3 million ($474.6 million) in the quarter ended April 28, from A$653.0 million a year earlier. Analysts do not release quarterly sales forecasts for Myer.

Online sales grew 49.4 percent over the course of the quarter.

($1 = 1.3387 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Aaron Saldanha and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

