Australia's Myer reports fall in Q3 sales

May 16 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest department store chain, Myer Holdings Ltd, posted a 2.7 percent drop in third-quarter sales on Wednesday, hit by an unseasonably warm start to winter.

The firm added that the weather could impact fourth-quarter profit.

Sales were A$635.3 million ($474.6 million) in the quarter ended April 28, from A$653.0 million a year earlier. Analysts do not release quarterly sales forecasts for Myer.

Online sales grew 49.4 percent over the course of the quarter.

($1 = 1.3387 Australian dollars)