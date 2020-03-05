Company News
March 4, 2020 / 10:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Myer Holdings' first-half profit slumps 37% (Mar 5)

1 Min Read

(Corrects March 5 story to say half-year ended “Jan. 25” and not “Dec. 31” in paragraph 2)

March 5 (Reuters) - Australian department store operator Myer Holdings posted a 37% fall in half-year profit on Thursday, hurt by the removal of Apple products and Country Road Group brands from its stores.

Profit fell to A$24.4 million ($16.17 million) for the half-year ended Jan. 25 from A$38.4 million a year earlier. ($1 = 1.5094 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below