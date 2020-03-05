CORRECTED-Myer Holdings' first-half profit slumps 37% (Mar 5)

(Corrects March 5 story to say half-year ended “Jan. 25” and not “Dec. 31” in paragraph 2)

March 5 (Reuters) - Australian department store operator Myer Holdings posted a 37% fall in half-year profit on Thursday, hurt by the removal of Apple products and Country Road Group brands from its stores.

Profit fell to A$24.4 million ($16.17 million) for the half-year ended Jan. 25 from A$38.4 million a year earlier. ($1 = 1.5094 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)