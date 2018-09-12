UPDATE 2-Australia's Myer swings to first annual loss since IPO amid online exodus

* Myer 2018 net loss A486 mln vs A$11.9 mln profit previously

* New CEO wants to cut sublet un-needed floors, fix online

* Company withholds final dividend for first year since 2011

* Shares down as much as 10 pct (Recasts with shares, adds analysts)

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest department store chain Myer Holdings Ltd on Wednesday posted its first annual loss since listing as it wrote down the value of its brands and shoppers switched to cheaper options online, sending its shares down sharply.

The struggling mainstay of high streets around the world No. 14 economy also withheld an end-of-year dividend for the first time in seven years and declined to give guidance about when its prospects might improve.

The result underscores the challenge ahead of new Chief Executive Officer John King, who sketched out plans to cut floor space, reduce non-customer-facing staff, end stock clearance sales and overhaul the company’s online offer.

“Department stores can be relevant but you have to give people a reason to come in,” said King, a former CEO of British department store House of Fraser Ltd, who started in the role in June.

After visiting 44 of the company’s 62 stores in his first 100 days, King added that he wanted to talk to landlords about subletting entire floors and remove low-margin bargain tables, declaring “I hate them”.

He also wanted to make the website more user-friendly, noting that many online sales generated brick-and-mortar sales when customers visited stores to pick up their goods.

Like department stores around the world, Myer and smaller rival David Jones, owned by South Africa’s Woolworths Holdings Ltd, have faced an existential crisis as internet giants like Amazon.com Inc undercut their business model by selling more products for less.

Adding to the headache, Australian discretionary spending has stagnated as government instability and out-of-cycle interest rate rises erode consumer confidence.

As expected, Myer booked a net loss of A$486 million ($345.8 million) for the year to end-July, from a profit of A$11.9 million the previous year, largely because of an impairment charge on the value of its brands.

Even without one-off items, the company’s underlying net profit more than halved to A$32.5 million as sales dipped 3.2 percent to A$3.1 billion, its worst since listing in 2009.

Myer shares fell as much as 10 percent in morning trading before recovering slightly, in a flat overall market. The 41-cent trading price was a tenth of their issue price a decade earlier.

“The market’s a bit impatient on signs of a turnaround,” said Daniel Mueller, a portfolio manager at Vertium Assets Management.

Morningstar analyst Johannes Faul said the company was undervalued.

“I was looking for a bit more detail and depth on the strategic thinking (but) the focus is on the right areas,” he said.