FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 18, 2018 / 2:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Myer replaces CFO in management restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian department store operator Myer Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it appointed Nigel Chadwick as chief financial officer as part of a broader management restructuring in the face of stiff challenge from online retailers.

Chadwick will replace current CFO Grant Devonport, Myer said in a statement and highlighted Chadwick’s work in sectors facing disruption.

The retailer also named Mark Cripsey as chief operating officer, a newly created a role to integrate its online and store businesses. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.