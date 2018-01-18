Australia's Myer replaces CFO in management restructuring

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian department store operator Myer Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it appointed Nigel Chadwick as chief financial officer as part of a broader management restructuring in the face of stiff challenge from online retailers.

Chadwick will replace current CFO Grant Devonport, Myer said in a statement and highlighted Chadwick’s work in sectors facing disruption.

The retailer also named Mark Cripsey as chief operating officer, a newly created a role to integrate its online and store businesses. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)