FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 3, 2018 / 3:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Myer Holdings jumps 8.8 pct on request for owners' list

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia’s Myer Holdings Ltd jumped 8.8 percent after its largest shareholder Premier Investments Ltd, chaired by billionaire Solomon Lew, asked Myer for a list of its owners, fuelling speculation of a takeover offer.

Premier Investment said on Wednesday that it would “consider writing to Myer’s members in relation to any resolutions proposed at Myer’s AGM this year.”

Investors interpreted the move as a push for board representation, and a possible precursor to a full takeover of the retailer.

Myer shares rose as much as 8.8 percent to A$0.555, near a two-week high, on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Darren Schuettler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.