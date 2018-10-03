Australia's Myer Holdings jumps 8.8 pct on request for owners' list

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia’s Myer Holdings Ltd jumped 8.8 percent after its largest shareholder Premier Investments Ltd, chaired by billionaire Solomon Lew, asked Myer for a list of its owners, fuelling speculation of a takeover offer.

Premier Investment said on Wednesday that it would “consider writing to Myer’s members in relation to any resolutions proposed at Myer’s AGM this year.”

Investors interpreted the move as a push for board representation, and a possible precursor to a full takeover of the retailer.

Myer shares rose as much as 8.8 percent to A$0.555, near a two-week high, on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Darren Schuettler)