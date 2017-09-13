FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Myer Holdings says annual net profit dips 1.9 pct
September 13, 2017 / 11:42 PM / a month ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest department store operator Myer Holdings Ltd said on Thursday underlying annual net profit fell 1.9 percent as intense competition and soft retail spending took a toll.

Underlying net profit was A$67.9 million ($54.20 million) for the year to July 26, down from A$69.3 million the previous year, Myer said in a statement.

The result was at the lower end of the company’s earlier guidance of A$66 million to A$70 million.

Sales fell 2.67 percent for the year. ($1 = 1.2528 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and Stephen Coates)

