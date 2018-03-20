Australia's Myer posts first ever H1 loss

March 21 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest department store chain Myer Holdings on Wednesday posted its worst first-half result since listing as it wrote down the value of its assets due to weak sales in its busiest period.

Net loss was A$476.2 million ($365.96 million) for the six months to Jan. 27, from a profit of A$62.8 million a year earlier.

The result includes a non-cash impairment charge of A$500.2 million, and the company said that without one-off items its underlying half-yearly profit came in at A$40.1 million, its worst underlying interim result since its 2009 listing.