June 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food And Drug Administration on Monday approved a drug from Mylan NV as the first biosimilar to Amgen’s drug Neulasta to help reduce the risk of infection during cancer treatment.

In 2017, the FDA declined to approve the copycat drug, Fulphila, and asked for more data related to manufacturing facilities of Mylan and its partner Biocon. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)