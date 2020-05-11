Mylan first-quarter revenue jumps 5% on drug stockpiling

May 11 (Reuters) - Mylan NV reported a 5% jump in quarterly revenue on Monday, as customers stocked up on its medicines before hunkering down in their homes to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The drugmaker’s net earnings were $20.8 million, or 4 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared with a net loss of $25 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue of the company, whose merger with Pfizer Inc’s off-patent branded drugs unit has been delayed by the pandemic, rose to $2.62 billion from $2.50 billion. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)