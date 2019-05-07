Company News
Mylan reports quarterly loss due to plant restructuring expenses

May 7 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Mylan NV reported quarterly loss on Tuesday, hurt by restructuring-related expenses at its Morgantown manufacturing plant in West Virginia.

The company reported a net loss of $25 million, or 5 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with profit of $87.1 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $2.50 billion from $2.68 billion. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

