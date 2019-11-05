Company News
November 5, 2019 / 12:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mylan third-quarter profit rises 7% on new drug launches

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Mylan NV reported a 7.4% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the generic drugmaker benefited from new product launches.

The company, which in July said it would merge with Pfizer Inc’s off-patent branded drugs unit, said net earnings rose to $189.8 million, or 37 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept 30 from $176.7 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $2.96 billion from $2.86 billion. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below