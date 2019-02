Feb 26 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Mylan NV said fourth-quarter revenue fell 5 percent on Tuesday, due in part to costs related to issues and restructuring at its Morgantown, West Virginia, plant.

The company’s net earnings fell to $51.2 million, or 10 cents per share, in the quarter, from $244.3 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $3.08 billion from $3.24 billion.