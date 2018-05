May 9 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Mylan NV’s first-quarter earnings rose 31 percent, helped by lower operating costs and a more than $70 million income tax gain.

Mylan said on Tuesday net income rose to $87.1 million or 17 cents per share in the three months ended March 31, compared with $66.4 million or 12 cents per share, last year.

Revenue fell to $2.68 billion from $2.72 billion.