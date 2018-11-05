Mylan's quarterly revenue falls 4 pct

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Mylan NV reported a 4 percent fall in third-quarter revenue on Monday, hit by low prices of generic drugs in the United States and a continuing global shortage of its emergency allergy injection EpiPen.

The company’s net earnings rose to $176.7 million, or 34 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $88.3 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $2.86 billion from $2.99 billion. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)