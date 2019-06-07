CtW urges Mylan shareholders to vote against board nominees for panel

June 7 (Reuters) - Union pension fund adviser CtW Investment Group on Friday urged Mylan NV shareholders to vote against the company’s nominees for the board’s nominating and governance committee.

In a letter to shareholders here, CtW said that Mylan needs a clawback that includes recoupment of executive pay for misconduct related to supervisory failures and not just conduct that results in financial restatements.

CtW works with union pension funds affiliated with Change to Win and estimates that the funds with whom it works hold about 885,000 shares of Mylan.

The comments come ahead of the company’s annual meeting on June 21. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)