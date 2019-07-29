Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
July 29, 2019

Pfizer in talks to transition EpiPen manufacturing into generics spinoff

July 29 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc is in talks to merge its contract manufacturer that produces Mylan’s EpiPen emergency allergy treatment into the new generics business it has created by combining its older off-patent medicines unit with generic drugmaker Mylan NV, a Pfizer spokeswoman said.

The talks that would make Pfizer’s Meridian Medical Technologies unit part of the new combined business are still ongoing and there is no guarantee that a deal will be reached, but the parties are aiming to reach a final decision before the close of the larger Pfizer-Mylan deal in 2020, Pfizer said.

Reporting by Carl O'Donnell Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
