Mylan to combine with Pfizer's off-patent medicines unit

July 29 (Reuters) - Mylan NV said on Monday it would combine with Pfizer Inc’s off-patent branded and generic established medicines business to form a global generic drugmaker.

Under the terms of the agreement, which is structured as an all-stock deal, each Mylan share would be converted into one share of the new company.

Pfizer shareholders would own 57% of the combined new company and Mylan shareholders would own 43%, Mylan said.

