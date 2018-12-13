Regulatory News - Americas
December 13, 2018

Mylan says patent office cancels Sanofi's Lantus patents

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Mylan N.V. said on Thursday the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office invalidated French drug company Sanofi’s formulation patents on its blockbuster insulin drug Lantus, ruling in favor of the U.S. drugmaker.

Sanofi has filed patent infringement suits against potential rivals, including Merck and Co, to block their cheaper versions from coming to market.

In October 2017, Sanofi initiated patent infringement litigation against Mylan in a New Jersey court. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)

