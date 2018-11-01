Funds News
November 1, 2018

Australia's MYOB gets sweetened takeover bid from KKR



Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australian accounting software provider MYOB Group on Friday said the U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co has sweetened its earlier takeover offer by about 2 percent to A$3.77 a share, valuing the company at A$2.23 billion ($1.61 billion).

KKR last month had launched a A$1.75 billion, or A$3.70 per share, offer after buying almost a fifth of MYOB, as the U.S. firm attempts to grow its portfolio of tech businesses.

$1 = 1.3889 Australian dollars Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown

