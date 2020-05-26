Selatogrel injection produces swift antiplatelet response in MI

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - A single subcutaneous dose of the investigation drug selatogrel, a reversible P2Y12-receptor antagonist, provides a rapid, dose-related antiplatelet response in patients with acute myocardial infarction, according to a small phase-2 study.

“This study was key to making sure we select the right dose to carry forward in the approval study. Selatogrel is planned to be used as a self-administered drug by patients with ongoing chest pain and suspected ongoing myocardial infarction,” Dr. Marco Valgimigli of the University of Bern, in Switzerland, told Reuters Health by email.

The action of oral P2Y12-receptor antagonists can be delayed in patients with myocardial infarction, most likely because of slower absorption, Dr. Valgimigli and colleagues note in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Using opioids to quell pain can further increase the delay in antiplatelet effect, they add.

“Parental or oral P2Y12 inhibitors are well known and have been shown to be safe and effective,” added Dr. Valgimigli. But, “The earlier they can be administered, the more effective they are in mitigating the consequence of plaque rupture and superimposed thrombosis.”

In the current open-label study, 47 patients with acute MI were randomized to a single subcutaneous dose of selatogrel 8 mg or 16 mg. At 30 minutes, 91% of the 8-mg group showed a platelet-reactivity response as measured by P2Y12 reaction units (PRUs) of less than 100. This was the case for 96% of those given 16 mg.

A similar response rate was observed at 15 minutes and this was maintained at 60 minutes.

Patients went on to receive a loading dose of ticagrelor at a median of 30 minutes after the selatogrel. There was no interaction between selatogrel and ticagrelor loading on residual platelet reactivity at one hour, although the team concedes that “some influence of ticagrelor on PRU value at one hour cannot be fully excluded.”

Selatogrel was well tolerated and there was only one mild case of post-procedural bleeding in a patient in the 8-mg group about an hour after the selatogrel injection. This resolved within three hours with no need for treatment.

“Beyond a new treatment option,” concluded Dr. Valgimigli, “this drug will allow us to assess a new treatment modality paradigm according to which the patient is at the centre of the decision making and not the doctor.”

The study was funded by Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, which is developing the drug. Dr. Valgimigli reports financial ties to the company.

Dr. George Dangas of Mount Sinai Hospital, in New York City, who has studied selatogrel but was not involved in the new research, told Reuters Health by email, “Fast onset and quick reversal agents can be quite useful in acute myocardial infarction and potentially contribute to earlier care (for example, in an ambulance), hopefully leading to improved patient outcomes.”

“Selatogrel has been subjected to initial clinical investigations with promising results thus far,” added Dr. Dangas. “On this basis, we look forward to larger studies with this agent in order to see how it performs compared to the current standard of care and further evaluate its potential benefits.”

SOURCE: bit.ly/2LUUj4P Journal of the American College of Cardiology, online May 18, 2020.