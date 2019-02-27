Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
February 27, 2019 / 12:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sarepta to buy gene therapy developer Myonexus for $165 mln

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday it exercised its option to buy privately held gene therapy maker Myonexus Therapeutics Inc for $165 million.

Sarepta and Myonexus had entered into an exclusive partnership last May to develop Myonexus’ five gene therapy candidates for treating different forms of Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, a group of muscle-wasting disorders.

As part of the deal, Sarepta had an exclusive option to acquire Myonexus. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
