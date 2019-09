SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - South Korean auto parts maker Myongshin, which bought a shuttered General Motors’ factory, has agreed to supply more than 50,000 electric vehicles a year to Chinese venture Future Mobility Corp (FMC).

A supplier to Tesla Inc, Myongshin signed a deal on Wednesday to manufacture the electric vehicles for FMC’s Byton brand beginning in 2021, the government of Jeonbuk province said in a statement.