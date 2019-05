May 14 (Reuters) - Myovant Sciences Ltd on Tuesday said its combination therapy met the main goal of a late-stage study testing the treatment in women with uterine fibroids.

The company said 73.4% of women receiving the once-daily treatment showed a greater reduction in menstrual blood loss compared with 18.9% of women receiving placebo. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)