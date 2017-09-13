North Atlantic Drilling: Sees no recovery for current shareholders under Chapter 11

OSLO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Rig firm North Atlantic Drilling said in a statement:

* North Atlantic Drilling Ltd., a majority owned subsidiary of Seadrill Limited, announced holders of it common stock will receive no recovery in Chapter 11 process

* Seadrill earlier announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and expects current Seadrill shareholders to receive 2 pct of the post-restructured equity Related stories:Seadrill files for chapter 11 bankruptcy Sevan Drilling: No recovery for current shareholders under chapter 11 cases (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)