UK clothing retailer N Brown says CEO Spindler to step down

Sept 12 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer N Brown Group Plc said its chief executive Angela Spindler would step down at the end of the month, just three months after saying it was looking to close all its stores and move entirely online in response to a tough retail environment.

It said Steve Johnson, currently chief executive officer of the company’s financial services business, will serve as interim chief of N Brown, which targets women over 30 and specialises in larger sizes. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)