Apparel maker N Brown sees recovery in sales after quarterly drop

June 25 (Reuters) - Plus-sized fashion retailer N Brown on Thursday scrapped it dividend for the fiscal year 2021, but said sales had started to improve in recent weeks after posting a drop in the first quarter due to coronavirus-led lockdowns.

The owner of JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson and Jacamo said apparel sales have started to recover from mid-March levels and demand for its home and gift products has remained well above last year.