Oct 10 (Reuters) - Plus-sized fashion retailer N Brown reported higher first-half adjusted pretax profit on Thursday, benefiting from its transition to an online-only business after shutting all its shops last year.

The company, which targets women over 30 and specializes in larger sizes, said adjusted pretax profit rose 3.9% to 31.8 million pounds ($38.87 million) for the six months ended Aug. 31.