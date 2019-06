June 20 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer N Brown Group Plc said on Thursday its first-quarter total revenue fell 3.8% hurt by a decline in product revenue in a challenging retail market.

The company, focussed on plus-size clothing, reiterated its full-year product gross margin guidance and said product revenue fell 5.4% in 13 weeks to June 1. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)