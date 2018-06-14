FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 14, 2018 / 6:33 AM / in 6 hours

UK's N Brown may close 20 stores on receding footfalls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer N Brown Group Plc said on Thursday it was looking to close about 20 stores as visitor numbers have dwindled.

“Given continued very disappointing footfall, and despite significant cost efficiencies being achieved, we are today entering into a consultation with store colleagues to consider closing our 20 stores ahead of lease expiry,” N Brown said.

The company, whose brands target women aged 30 and above and those of a larger frame, said it expects to take exceptional costs of 18 million pounds ($24 million) to 22 million pounds if it decided to close all 20 stores.

The company, however, stuck to its full-year expectations. ($1 = 0.7465 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.