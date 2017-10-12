FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UK retailer N Brown's revenue rises as sales grow in key brands
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2017 / 6:34 AM / in 3 days

CORRECTED-UK retailer N Brown's revenue rises as sales grow in key brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects revenue in U.S. dollars to $599.9 mln from $70.8 mln in paragraph 3)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer N Brown Group Plc reported a 5.6 percent rise in half-year revenue on strong growth in plus-sized apparel sales.

The company also said it would partner with Amazon Fashion, Middle Eastern online clothing retailer Namshi and Britain’s Debenhams Plc to expand its online business.

N Brown, whose brands target women aged 30 and above, and those of a larger frame, said total group revenue rose to 453.4 million pounds ($599.9 million) in the first half ended Sept. 2, from 429.4 million pounds a year earlier.

Sales at its three key brands, JD Williams, Jacamo and Simply Be, rose 14.3 percent. ($1 = 0.7558 pounds) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.