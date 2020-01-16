N Brown sees annual profit below market view

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Plus-sized fashion retailer N Brown Group said it expects annual adjusted profit to be below consensus estimates, hurt by poor performance at its financial services unit and more discounting in the market.

The owner of JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson and Jacamo - which have shut shops to focus on online sales - said on Thursday that financial year 2020 adjusted pretax profit would be between 70 million pounds to 72 million pounds ($91.3 million to $93.91 million), lower than consensus estimates of between 78 million pounds and 84.1 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7667 pounds) (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)