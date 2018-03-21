FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 9:31 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

German mobile bank N26 eyes eventual IPO, CEO tells newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - Berlin-based digital bank N26 is planning an eventual stock exchange listing, its chief executive has told a German newspaper.

“The roadmap for a listing is in place,” founder and CEO Valentin Stalf was quoted as saying in Handelsblatt on Wednesday. “We know exactly what we must achieve in order to get there.”

A spokeswoman for N26 told Reuters that an IPO was not a topic for the company at the moment.

On Tuesday, N26 said it had raised $160 million in a funding round co-led by China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd and Allianz Group’s digital investment unit.

That brought funds raised by the company to $215 million and represents the largest equity financing round in Germany’s fintech sector, N26 said. (Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Jason Neely)

