December 17, 2019 / 11:07 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Australia's NAB says returned $187 mln since June last year

Dec 18 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd said on Wednesday it had refunded A$276 million ($187.29 million) to customers for past wrongs since June last year, as pressure on the country’s top lenders remain unabated following a powerful public probe into their misdeeds.

NAB, Australia’s third-largest lender by market capitalisation, currently faces prospective allegations of breaching anti-money laundering laws.

The securities regulator on Tuesday filed a lawsuit alleging the bank of financial misconduct.

$1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru

