REFILE-Australia's NAB says ex-RBS boss McEwan to start as CEO in December

Sept 20 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd said on Friday incoming Chief Executive Officer Ross McEwan would start his tenure at the country’s third-biggest lender on Dec. 2.

NAB in July named McEwan as CEO, giving the man credited with turning around Royal Bank of Scotland the duty to regain customer trust after a powerful inquiry exposed wrongdoings in the country’s financial sector.

Earlier in the day, RBS appointed Alison Rose as its new chief executive, succeeding McEwan.

NAB also confirmed that interim CEO Philip Chronican would take up the role of chairman from Nov. 15, as Ken Henry vacates the position.

The lender’s Chief Financial Officer Gary Lennon will continue as acting CEO until McEwan takes over, NAB said. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)