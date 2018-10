Oct 16 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank said on Tuesday it would incur after-tax costs of A$314 million ($223.91 million) in connection with its customer remediation programme.

The charge would reduce second-half cash earnings by about A$261 million, the bank said in a statement.

NAB is due to report full-year earnings on November 1. ($1 = 1.4023 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)