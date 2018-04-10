FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 4:46 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Australian police raid three properties linked to former NAB supplier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 10 (Reuters) - Australian police raided on Tuesday two offices and a home as part of a corruption investigation involving a former supplier for the fourth-biggest lender, National Australia Bank Ltd, authorities and the bank said.

“Investigators seized large amounts of documents and electronic storage devices, which will be examined by the squad’s forensic accountants,” New South Wales state police said in a statement.

Police said the raids in Sydney were in connection with a suspected scheme in which a person would allegedly receive illicit commission to authorise payments by a financial institution to a contractor, with the payments higher than the agreed value of the contract.

Reporting by Byron Kaye Editing by Robert Birsel

