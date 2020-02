Feb 17 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd said on Monday it would raise about A$750 million ($503.9 million) through the issue of its capital notes.

NAB said that once issued, the capital notes would qualify as additional tier 1 capital for the group. ($1 = 1.4883 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)