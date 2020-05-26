Financials
May 26, 2020 / 11:19 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

National Australia Bank increases capital raising plan by A$750 mln

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank said on Wednesday it would increase the size of its share purchase plan offer by A$750 million ($498.60 million), adding more capital to its coffers as it weathers the coronavirus crisis.

The increased size adds to the original target of A$500 million, taking the total amount to be raised under the plan to A$1.25 billion, at an issue price of A$14.15 per share. ($1 = 1.5042 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below