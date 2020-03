March 5 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank said on Thursday that Chief Customer Officer of consumer banking, Mike Baird, would leave the bank mid-April.

Baird, a former premier of New South Wales, left politics in 2017 to join NAB, leading the corporate and institutional bank division, before taking on the consumer banking role in late 2018. (Reporting by Arpit Nayak; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)