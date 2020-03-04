UPDATE 1-Australia's NAB says Chief Customer Officer of consumer banking Mike Baird to leave

(Adds details about Baird’s departure, background)

March 5 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank said on Thursday that Chief Customer Officer of consumer banking, Mike Baird, would leave the bank mid-April.

Baird, a former premier of New South Wales, left politics in 2017 to join NAB, leading the corporate and institutional bank division, before taking on the consumer banking role in late 2018.

Australia’s third-largest lender did not specify any reason for Baird’s departure, which comes three months after CEO Ross McEwan began his tenure after a powerful inquiry into industry misconduct criticised top management, leading to the exit of former CEO Andrew Thorburn.

Baird, 51, was seen as a favourite by analysts for the chief executive role. (Reporting by Arpit Nayak; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)