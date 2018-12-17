Financials
December 17, 2018 / 6:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

National Australia Bank flags $2.7-3.4 bln capital increase for NZ unit

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd on Monday flagged a potential Tier 1 capital increase of about NZ$4 billion to NZ$5 billion ($2.7 billion to $3.4 billion) for subsidiary Bank of New Zealand, after New Zealand’s central bank proposed to almost double capital requirements for banks.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Friday it was considering almost doubling the required capital banks would need to hold to bolster the financial system’s capacity to handle any shocks. ($1 = 1.4721 New Zealand dollars)

Reporting by Ambar Warrick in BENGALURU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.