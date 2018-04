April 20 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank said on Friday it will take A$755 million ($582.26 million) in restructuring linked costs in its interim results.

The figure primarily pertains to workforce reduction costs, it said, and is nearer to the higher end of an earlier earmarked range of A$500 million to A$800 million. ($1 = 1.2967 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)