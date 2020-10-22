National Australia Bank's second-half cash earnings to take $188 million hit

(Reuters) - National Australia Bank’s second-half cash earnings will take a A$264 million ($188.13 million) hit from provisions for customer and payroll remediation and an impairment of assets, the country’s third-largest lender said on Friday.
The provisions and impairment costs will reduce the bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio by 15 basis points, it said in a statement.
($1 = 1.4033 Australian dollars)
Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
