Financials
April 19, 2020 / 10:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

National Australia Bank flags hit to half-year earnings

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd announced on Monday a number of provisions for customer remediation and changes to a software capitalisation policy that is expected to reduce its first-half earnings.

A change to the application of NAB’s software capitalisation policy will reduce earnings by A$742 million ($471.3 million)after tax, NAB said.

Customer-related remediation charges are expected at A$268 million before tax for the period, the lender said. ($1 = 1.5743 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below