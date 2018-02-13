FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Financials
February 13, 2018 / 11:45 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

National Australia Bank expects to meet Tier 1 target by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank on Wednesday said it expects to meet the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority’s (APRA) target for common equity Tier 1 capital by January 2020.

In July, APRA raised the target for major banks’ Tier 1 ratio by 150 basis points to at least 10.5 percent in an attempt to protect the Australian finance sector from shocks.

Melbourne-based NAB is running behind its three main rivals - Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac Banking Corp - to meet the regulatory requirement.

Earlier this month, NAB had said its CET1 ratio was 10.2 percent as at Dec. 31.

Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.